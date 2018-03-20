Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN has told how she fought off a man who grabbed her by the neck and tried to force her into his car.

The terrifying ordeal happened at around 7.30pm on Monday as 19-year-old Paige Furness was walking on Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse.

She was approached by a man who had stopped his white new-style VW Golf and got out and asked her for directions.

Paige said: “As I was walking to my parents’ house, a car had pulled up at the side of the road a short distance in front of me and he turned his music down and got out of the car.

“He was stood against the car asking for directions but I said I wasn’t sure. At this point he turned to his passenger and laughed.

“But as I walked away he grabbed me by the hood on my coat and hooked his arm around my neck.

“I couldn’t even catch my breath to scream for help. I was in shock.”

Paige said her attacker didn’t say anything to her but was dragging her in the direction of his car.

She said: “I was panicked. It all happened so quickly. I couldn’t take in what was happening but I knew I had to get away and elbowed him in the stomach.”

Fortunately, at the same time, an elderly couple walking their dog saw what was happening and shouted at the man to let her go.

Paige added: “I managed to free myself and I ran as fast as I could to my parents’ house. I feel very lucky to escape.”

The suspects are described as two Asian men. The driver, who grabbed the victim, was said to be in his early 20s.

Paige’s mum Katherine shared an appeal about happened on Facebook to warn others to be vigilant and urge them report any suspicious incidents to police.

She posted: “If there wasn’t a couple walking by at the same time they might have succeeded. Be aware when going out.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1747.