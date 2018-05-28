Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old barmaid had a lucky escape after a Jaguar car hit her motor as she finished her shift at a popular pub.

The teenager, who the Examiner has decided not to name, had only passed her driving test a few months ago. She was trying to pull out of The Pear Tree car park in her red Fiat 500 on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, when the collision occurred at 4pm.

Pub landlord Alan Ingle said neither she nor the male driver of the Jaguar were injured though they were taken to hospital for precautionary check-ups.

Police closed Huddersfield Road and traffic was diverted off over Halfpenny Bridge and up Wood Lane to Upper Hopton.

Mr Ingle said: “She is a lovely girl and a very popular member of staff who has worked here about a year or so. It was a dream car for her. Her parents had bought it for her 18th birthday. She had just finished her shift at 4pm and was driving out of the car park.

"Unfortunately, there were two cars parked on the road obstructing both her and the Jaguar driver’s view. It was irresponsible parking that caused the accident. Her mother was in the beer garden at the time.”

The road was reopened at about 6.45pm.