Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl has appeared in court accused of bombarding her ex with numerous social media messages and phone calls.

Amy Battye, 18, has pleaded not guilty at Kirklees Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) to harassing him between November 2016 and March this year.

Between these dates she is alleged to have sent him various texts and messages, repeatedly called him, made social media updates and followed him and his family repeatedly.

During one of the phone calls she allegedly warned the victim about damage to his car.

Her phone was seized by police to be used as evidence in the case.

Battye, of Woodhead Road in Holmbridge, claims that the contact between them was mutual and went both ways.

Her solicitor Carl Kingsley said that the complainant contacted her, proclaimed his love for her and arranged for them to meet.

Battye also denies an additional charge related to the harassment of another girl during April 2017 and March this year.

Her trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 29 and she was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.