A teenage girl was left embarrassed after firefighters had to rescue her – from a BABY swing.

Huddersfield crew commander Ben Root said the bizarre incident happened at Coronation Park, off Park Road, Milnsbridge, at 5pm yesterday. (Thurs)

“It seems to be that latest trend for teenage girls to play in these orange bucket swings,” he said. “This is the third one involving teenage girls I have dealt with in West Yorkshire over the last few months and the second in the Huddersfield area.

“On this occasion a 15-year-old girl has climbed into the orange bucket baby swing.

“She managed to get into it but getting out was not so simple. In the end we managed to take the swing down and prise it off her legs.”

The teenager was uninjured but as her friends were taking pictures her pride may have taken a dent.