Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has condemned callous car thieves who entered her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom as they searched for keys to a prestige car.

A gang of up to four men are thought to have been involved in the break-in in Lindley which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After forcing a patio door the gang ransacked the house, leaving the contents of drawers, cupboards, coats and a handbag scattered inside and outside the property.

They stole a brand new Mercedes A-class AMG worth around £30,000 and were searching for the keys to a Golf R, worth a similar sum, when they fled after waking up the teenager and her friend along with the family’s large dog.

The thieves fled downstairs and out of the house when the dog began barking.

The girl’s mum, who doesn’t want to be named, said the break-in had left her daughter and her 15-year-old friend absolutely terrified.

“My daughter saw torches shining onto her and then saw a face,” she said. “She ran into our room shouting ‘there’s someone in my room’.”

Mum, 37, said the girls were left shaking in fear.

“They were petrified,” she said. “My daughter’s friend was crying her eyes out and my daughter was constantly shaking.

“I cannot believe these men came upstairs and into bedrooms. It is scary as they are not bothered if they wake you up.

“My daughter is now so scared she won’t even go to the toilet on her own. She is still shaking and doesn’t want to live here any more.

“I am just glad that my youngest daughter (aged seven) was asleep and oblivious to what was happening.”

She believes the gang are white men in their late teens or early 20s who wore black coats with hoods pulled around their faces.

And she revealed that her pride and joy Mercedes only had around 600 miles on the clock as she had only bought it in December.

The gang also stole a wallet and a purse containing cash. These were both later found dumped at Coal Pit Lane at Clifton near Brighouse.

After she posted details of the burglary on Facebook, several residents got in touch to say they had been victims of similar break-ins where cars or vans had been taken.

One man living in Brighouse said: “This will almost certainly be the same scum that took our BMW car and two Merc vans this week. I got my vans back but not the BMW.”

Another man, a locksmith, claimed that the thieves were targeting certain models of Mercedes, saying: “Burglaries for car keys are rife at the moment. This model in particular is very popular with thieves.”

The locksmith urged householders to instal secure ‘anti-snap locks’ on patios and other doors.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were investigating the house burglary and the theft of car keys and the Mercedes.