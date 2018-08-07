Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was taken to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight outside Paul’s Travel on St John’s Road yesterday (Mon).

Detectives are investigating the incident which happened to an 19-year-old man at 4.30pm on the outskirts of Huddersfield town centre .

Police say they received a phone call from the ambulance service to say that a young man had been injured after suffering knife wounds.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for medical treatment.

Police are trying to find out what happened and are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who has any information to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting the crime reference number 131803899402.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.