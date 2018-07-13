The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two teenagers who are thought to be the victims of modern slavery have been rescued from stores in Calderdale .

Detectives found the boys, who are both 17, working alongside staff in separate shops in the area following a four-day crackdown on commercial premises last week.

One of the boys was found to have been living in the UK since he was 15, and neither had family in the country. It’s thought both were victims of human trafficking gangs, forced into work and exploited.

The teenagers are now in social care and West Yorkshire Police are carrying out investigations.

Police added that another female adult victim rescued previously had been horrifically branded, indicating she was “property” of a gang.

Det Chief Insp Dave Shaw, of Calderdale District Police, said: “Human trafficking is an evil crime which trades in human misery.

“We have been speaking to the staff at the various premises who have shared some horrific stories of being moved across continents, staying in migrant camps and travelling to the UK in the backs of trucks.”

Staff at some of the stores investigated in the visits last week told police they felt controlled by organised crime groups.

During the visits, carried out between Monday and Thursday, five people were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally. However, nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the two boys.

DCI Shaw added: “The gangmasters behind this vile trade may be organised – but so are we.”

Anyone who is suspicious that someone may be the victim of modern slavery is urged to contact police via 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.