A teenager has appeared in court after hundreds of indecent images of children were allegedly found on his computer.

The alleged images, found during a police search of James Turner’s home, were said to have involved victims aged as young as four.

The 19-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court facing three charges of making indecent photographs or movies.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi told magistrates that police searched the home Turner shares with his parents and siblings in Spen Lane Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on February 24.

They seized computer towers which contained a large number of indecent images of children, she said.

The images allegedly included 366 classified as Category A, the most serious images involving penetrative sexual activities.

Also, allegedly found were 293 images classified as Category B, images involving non-penetrative sexual activity, and 511 at Category C, which are indecent images not falling into categories A or B.

Turner gave no indication of pleas to the charges when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on April 16.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.