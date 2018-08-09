Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

a teenager has appeared in court accused of taking a knife into a Huddersfield school.

The knife was found in the 16-year-old’s bag pocket during a search on entering the school, a court heard.

Leeds Youth Court was told that the incident happened in March this year.

The boy appeared before the court on Thursday morning when he pleaded not guilty to possessing a bladed article without a lawful reason.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, attended court with his grandmother.

Linda Fowler, prosecuting, said the knife had been seized and the police were informed. She described the knife as being 6.5cm in length and having some masking tape on the blade.

The teenager was granted bail until his trial at Leeds Youth Court on November 28.