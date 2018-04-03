The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court for the first time accused of stabbing a man in Huddersfield town centre.

Mohammed Asad, 19, of Bentley Street, Huddersfield, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent to cause harm, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage to a car following the incident on Thursday, March 29.

The 22-year-old victim suffered serious injuries caused by a knife.

Asad appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court over the weekend and remains in police custody. He is next due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on April 27.

However, the Examiner understands that a bail hearing will be heard in court over the next few days.

Police were called to Queen Street, near to Tokyo nightclub, at 4.30am to reports a man had been hurt. They found him and he was taken to hospital.

His injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

A large area of Queen Street, from Queensgate, opposite the University of Huddersfield, was cordoned off while investigations got underway.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180147721 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.