Police cordoned off a street in Huddersfield town centre after a young man was injured in the early hours of Thursday.

Queen Street was taped off and forensics officers were at the scene after the man was injured near to the Tokyo nightclub in the early hours.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police have not confirmed whether or not it was an assault.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were alerted just after 4.30am to an incident on Queen Street in Huddersfield where a man was injured close to the Tokyo nightclub.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said: “There is a large police presence and scene in the area whilst we continue our early stage enquiries into what took place.

“I would welcome anyone who may have any information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting 13180147721.”