The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 19-year-old man arrested after a teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Meltham Road has been released.

The man was arrested on suspicion of wounding following the incident at about 5pm last Thursday.

Today West Yorkshire Police said he had been released under investigation.

The 18-year-old victim was left in a serious condition in hospital.

Meltham Road in Lockwood was closed off and police tape put up after the incident.

Eyewitness Mattie Shaw said he saw someone fighting in the street at about 4.40pm.

He said: “From what I saw it looked like they were fighting over some object. I’m not too sure what as I was just driving past but when we’ve come back it’s all blocked off.”

Plumber Allan Iredale, who lives on Meltham Road, said: “I was watching TV and having my tea when I heard all this shouting and stood up and looked out of the window to see what was going on.

“There were two men scuffling on the floor in between two cars, a silver one and a white estate.”

Police stopped traffic going towards Meltham from Lockwood Road, 200 yards from the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the attack should call Kirklees CID via the 101 non-emergency number and quote police log 1278 of March 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 55 111.