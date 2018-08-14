Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager banned from visiting his own parents was caught sitting on their doorstep twice.

Patrick Neville, 19, was handed the non-molestation order in June.

It banned him from contacting his mum and dad and going within 100 metres of their home in Bradford Road, Fartown.

He admitted breaching the order on June 25 and then again between August 1 and 4.

On these dates police attended at the couple’s address and found Neville sat on the doorstep.

He denies a further three breaches of the order where he is said to have looked through the glass in the front door.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that Neville tends to visit the property in the early hours of the morning.

He said that he persistently attends, bangs on the door and demands to be let in.

Neville, of Lavender Croft in Heckmondwike, was told that his trial on the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 26.

He will be sentenced for the offences he has pleaded guilty to following the outcome of this.

He was released with bail conditions mirroring the court order, which are not to contact his parents or go to their home.