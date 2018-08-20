Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager locked up after ignoring a ban on contacting his parents four times was told that he will not be given another chance to stay away from them.

Patrick Neville, 19, was handed the non-molestation order in June.

It banned him from communicating with his mum and dad or going within 100 metres of their home in Bradford Road, Fartown .

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last week and admitted that he breached the order three times between June 25 and August 19.

Neville knocked on the door repeatedly and demanded to be let in.

Magistrates were also told about an occasion where police found him sitting on the doorstep when they attended.

He admitted the offences and was bailed ahead of his sentencing hearing on September 5.

But he was arrested after being caught at the couple’s address for a fourth time on Sunday when again he was heard banging on the door repeatedly.

His solicitor Zara Begum explained that there were no suggestions that he was violent or behaved in a threatening manner towards his mum and dad.

She said: “It’s repeated attendance at the address belonging to his parents which he’s prohibited from doing.

“It’s happening either in the early hours of the morning or late at night and there are some underlying mental health issues and he wants help.

“He doesn’t know why he gets these urges to go to his parents’ address. It’s like something tells him to go there and he goes there.

“His mum feels he needs help because of his underlying issues.”

The new breach of the non-molestation order which Neville, of Lavender Croft in Heckmondwike , admitted to will be sentenced alongside the other matters at the next hearing.

Magistrates agreed to release him from custody on the condition that he complies with a curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Chairman of the bench Brian Hughes told him: “Never before have I allowed somebody to walk free with four violations like you’ve done.

“We’re going to give you bail but it’s not going to happen again.”