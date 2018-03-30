The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is set to appear in court following an incident in Huddersfield town centre in which a 22-year-old man was stabbed.

Mohammed Asad, 19, of Bentley Street, Lockwood , has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent to cause harm, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage to a car.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday on Queen Street.

He remains in police custody and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court next week.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

Officers were called to Queen Street near to the Tokyo nightclub at 4.30am to reports a man had been hurt.

They found him and he was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A large area of Queen Street, from Queensgate, opposite the University of Huddersfield, was cordoned off while investigations got underway.

Yesterday, (Fri) a spokesman for Tokyo stressed that the club was not involved in what happened.

A spokesman said the club’s head doorman spotted ‘suspicious activity’ further down the street and reported it to police via the town centre security system.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or witnessed it, is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180147721 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.