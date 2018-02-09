Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been locked up after assaulting three police officers.

Saqib Ahmed, 19, spat at them when they arrested him twice for other crimes.

During one outburst he used his walking crutches to try and stop the officers from getting to him in his cell at Huddersfield Police Station.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police constable and one charge of assaulting a detention officer when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

The first offence happened on August 24 last year when Ahmed, of Lees Avenue in Dewsbury, was arrested following a report of criminal damage.

He was abusive and unco-operative with the officers and they had trouble handcuffing him during the struggle.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He was taken to the floor and kicked out, connecting with the constable’s leg.

“The defendant was placed in the rear of the police vehicle, turned round and spat towards (another) officer’s face.”

On February 2 this year he was arrested over more serious allegations and taken to Castlegate police station, magistrates were told.

He was asked to take a drugs test but became abusive towards detention staff.

Mr Wills said: “He had crutches at the time and was obstructive, using these to prevent police from getting to him and activated the panic alarm.

“As the officer restrained him in his cell the defendant turned to him and spat at him, the spital landing on the lower body and trousers of his uniform.”

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained that Ahmed suffered spinal injuries in road traffic accident and walks with assistance of a Zimmer frame and crutches.

He claimed that police were heavy handed him after he warned them that they needed to be careful due to his injuries.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.