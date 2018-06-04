Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager filled his girlfriend’s bath with water and plugged in a toaster next to it, a court heard.

Police made the sinister discovery along with Ethan Marsden hiding behind a sofa in her home, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the 19-year-old had earlier assaulted his girlfriend in Huddersfield town centre and made threats to her.

Marsden, of Towngate in Newsome, appeared at the court in custody.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, theft, and sending a malicious communication.

Mr Bozman said that police were called by the victim in the early hours of Sunday (June 3).

Marsden allegedly made threats to harm her, followed her and spat in her face before stealing her mobile phone outside Verve Bar in Byram Street.

Police attended and took her back to her home in Netherton where they discovered him, magistrates were told.

Mr Bozman said that Marsden was arrested following a struggle and the phone was found in his possession.

Magistrates told him that his trial will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

They issued a witness summons for the complainant and agreed that she can give her evidence from behind a screen during the hearing.

He was given bail conditions including a ban on contacting his girlfriend and entering Netherton.

Marsden must also live and sleep at his address and abide by an electronically-monitored curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.