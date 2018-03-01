The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager is in hospital after he was stabbed at a Huddersfield hotel.

The 17-year-old youth suffered serious injuries at the Ashfield Hotel on New North Road in Edgerton in the early hours of this morning (Thurs).

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight and found the youth with stab wounds. He was immediately taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment and remains there today in a stable condition.

Three people have been arrested and a police scene remains in place today as detectives carry out their investigation.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 17-year-old male suffered stab wounds and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment. He remains there in a stable condition.

“Three males aged 19, 20 and 25 have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the hotel said they would not be commenting while there was an ongoing investigation but that they would be assisting the police in any way they could. The hotel remained open.

The hotel’s website describes the business as a family-run hotel in a “beautiful period property” catering for the “needs of all travellers.”

It says there are 12 en-suite rooms.