HE travelled the world with his job and was much-loved by his family and friends.

So when John Rushton was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease it was heartbreaking for those around him to see him slip away for 10 years before being beaten by the terrible disease.

Now his kind-hearted granddaughter Matilda Gumersell, of Lockwood, is preparing to take a giant leap in his memory.

The teenager is organising a skydive to help other dementia sufferers and to raise awareness of a disease that many are still in the dark about.

John, of Brighouse, died on Valentine’s Day at the age of 72 following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Matilda, 18, said: “For the first seven years it was very gradual, then he was put into a nursing home and for the last three years he deteriorated at a rapid rate.

“For a long period he didn’t really recognise anyone and it was devastating for everyone him, his family and friends, to see.”

It was particularly hard for those around John to see him deteriorate because he had led such a full and vibrant life.

Matilda said: “He used to travel to Africa and other countries to build aeroplane wings.

“He had a lot of friends and did a lot of activities and would go on walks every week.

“So to see him change and deteriorate was really heartbreaking to see.”

Following her grandfather’s death, Matilda was determined to do something special in his memory.

On August 11 she is taking part in a skydive at an airfield in Hull, a challenge she says makes her feel very nervous as she is frightened of heights.

But she is determined to conquer her fear for a good cause as she is aiming to raise £1,200 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s leading charity working to defeat dementia.

Matilda, a student at Greenhead College in Huddersfield, said: “I wanted to give something back to the charity because I know it is doing a lot to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I want to raise as much money as possible and also raise awareness of the unfortunate reality of the disease.

“I was very much in the dark about it. I didn’t know what it was and how it affects people.

“I think a lot people don’t really speak about it and there’s a lot of stigma attached to it.

“But it really helps to talk about it and to find out what you can do to help sufferers when they get confused and to make sure that they don’t suffer in silence.”

Matilda’s friends, family and even strangers have already donated generously to her charity skydive.

To help her reach her target visit her fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matilda-gumersell .