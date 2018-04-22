Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager missed his unpaid work sessions because he was focused on caring for his seriously ill mother, a court heard.

Ben Hall, 19, was convicted of charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance in Scissett on May 19 last year.

He was sentenced to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work but missed sessions on February 24 and March 17.

Hall, of Cumberworth Lane in Lower Cumberworth, pleaded guilty to breaching his community order when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody.

Magistrates were told that the teenager still has 125 hours of unpaid work outstanding.

His solicitor Catherine McCullagh explained that the court order was going well until his mother was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She is currently undergoing treatment and Hall is helping care for her, magistrates were told.

Mrs McCullagh said: “It’s been a very worrying and stressful time for Mr Hall and his mind hasn’t been focused.

“But the fact that he’s now appeared in court on a warrant means that he will now be focused and motivated.”

Magistrates added an extra six months to Hall’s community order to ensure that he is able to complete all of the requirements.