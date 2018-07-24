Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was punched to the ground after refusing to hand over his wallet.

The 18-year-old was attacked twice by a suspect who stole his cigarettes and left him with cuts and bruises on his face.

It happened during the evening on Sunday (July 22) and the early hours of Monday.

There was a gathering of youths at Sunny Bank Farm on Sunny Bank Lane in the Hipperholme and Hove Edge area, where people were gathered and listening to music.

The victim was approached by the suspect, who was part of a group of males, who demanded money and his wallet.

The victim refused was then assaulted.

Police said the victim tried to get away but was assaulted again by being punched to the floor. His pockets were then searched.

The group of youths included white and Asian males, all around 17 to 19 years. They were described as wearing tracksuit bottoms, T-shirts, hoodies and trainers.

Det Cons Lee Mason from Halifax CID, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed anything or recognise the description of the people to get in touch to assist with our ongoing enquiry.”

Contact Det Con Mason via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180362030 or members of the public can contact the Force via the LiveChat facility: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.