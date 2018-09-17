Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was left seriously injured after being stabbed in Sheepridge yesterday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy is thought to have been chased by a gang of three men before one of them stabbed him in the back at around 5pm on Bradley Boulevard.

Police have released details this afternoon and launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The force said it is believed the three males got out of a dark-coloured BMW on Sheepridge Grove and chased the 17-year-old victim for a short time before one of the males stabbed him in the back. The victim was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were wearing all black and black balaclavas.

Det Insp Damian Simpson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “At this time, the motive for this attack is unclear but it is currently being treated as an isolated incident.

“The offence happened in a built-up, residential area during the late afternoon and we are sure that there will have been people in the area who will have witnessed some part of this incident.

“We would urge anyone who has seen or heard anything that they believe could be connected to please call us.

“We would also ask for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in contact, even if they don’t recall witnessing any unusual activity.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Team would be increasing patrols to provide reassurance and address any residents' concerns, he added.

Anyone with information can contact Kirklees police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180462386 or by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Details can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.