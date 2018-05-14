Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was stopped by police while out for an early morning bike ride – on the M62.

The 17-year-old was pedalling along the hard shoulder of the M62 near Huddersfield when police came across him.

He was making his way from Bradford to Morley at about 6am on Sunday when he was stopped in his tracks just before junction 26 at Chain Bar.

The boy told police he was heading home.

West Yorkshire Police traffic cop PC Dave Cant tweeted: “Last job before rest days: taking a 17 year old cyclist off the motorway, cycling from Bradford to Morley on the hard shoulder!”

PC Cant located the cyclist and guided him off the motorway before a police van was sent to take both the bike and rider home.

It was part of an eventful Sunday patrolling the M62 for PC Cant, known on Twitter as ‘Traffic Dave’.

Just after midnight he came across a yellow Lamborghini that had smashed into the barrier of the junction 25 entry slip road at Brighouse .

The driver of the crashed supercar was nowhere to be seen by the time police arrived.

There were no reports of anyone being injured but officers were forced to close the slip road while the vehicle was recovered.

West Yorkshire Police are currently trying to trace the driver of the Lamborghini.