A teenager told a shopkeeper: “I’ve joined the Army - I’ll be killing you lot soon” when he was asked to move his car, a court heard.

Luke Haddlesey, 19, denies using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the incident happened in Heckmondwike on December 5.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that the teenager made the racist comment as he rowed with the shopkeeper when he asked him to move his car.

She told magistrates that the victim felt Haddlesey was referring to his ethnicity as a Muslim.

Haddlesey, of Westgate in Heckmondwike, was told that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on June 28.