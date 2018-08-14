Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager wasn’t ‘loving it’ when she ordered a McDonald’s Chicken Chilli Wrap and found a slimy bug attached to the tortilla.

Bethany McCallum, a 19-year-old who works at a pharmacy in Huddersfield town centre, ordered the £3.40 dish as well as chips and a fruity Oasis drink for herself as well as dishes for two colleagues from the McDonald’s branch in Kirkgate.

Bethany of Batley said: “We go there perhaps once a month and I brought the food back.

“We settled down to eat it. There were cucumbers in the wrap, I don’t like them. I was three-quarters of the way through it when I noticed there was something on it that looked like a worm or some kind of a caterpillar.

“I let out a little scream and my friends were pretty disgusted. I took it back to the shop and showed them it and the female manager apologised and gave me a full refund for not only my own meal but my two colleagues’ meals too, about £17.

“I was quite upset, I felt a bit sick.”

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Food quality and safety are of the utmost importance to us.

“We place great emphasis on quality control and follow rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections.

“We would encourage the customer involved to contact our customer services team so that we can investigate this incident further.”