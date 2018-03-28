Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage off-road bikers are recovering from their injuries after being involved in an accident on Leeds Road .

The crash, which involved a 13-year-old and 16-year-old on an unregistered bike, happened near the RRG

Toyota dealership at just before 5pm on Saturday.

Initially police thought they may have been travelling without helmets when they ploughed into the back of a black Toyota Rav 4, but it is now understood that they were and there may have been some confusion about the straps coming undone.

Insp Harrison said on Saturday: “We don’t know what kind of speeds they were doing but a member of the public has crashed into the back of a Toyota Rav 4.

“Both of them were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Injuries included a gash to the head and a broken wrist.”

The father of one of the boys, who didn’t want to be named, said they were wearing helmets and he had been told by medics at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary if they had not been wearing them they would almost certainly have been killed.

As he spoke he said his son was about to be operated upon.