Three Huddersfield New College students and a member of staff will brave a night in the cold at the John Smith’s Stadium to raise money for local homeless charities.

The ‘Big Sleep Out’ will see Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle, local dignitaries and hundreds of other supporters spend a night in one of the stands on Friday 9 March.

In doing so they will be showing their support for homeless people under the banner of the Town Foundation.

All of the money raised will go towards supporting local homelessness.

HNC students Jake Ogden, Samir Ali, Rosella Tuner and staff member Rob Chadwick are taking part and are all currently fundraising to raise as much as possible.

The college has a Apartnership with Huddersfield Town and is working with the club to support them as they work towards the Premier League Equality Standard.

Sonia Ross, vice principal for student support and guidance, said: "As a college we do as much as we can for charity and our young people have recently collected warm clothing which will be distributed by the Huddersfield Mission.

“Students can get involved in a whole range of charitable activities to help challenge them and develop their skills whilst giving to others.

“We are very proud that these three students and a member of staff are spending a night in the cold to help local charities working to support the homeless.”

Dean Hoyle explained that the trustees of the Town Foundation were looking at other ways to raise money for good causes that will make a difference to the people of Kirklees.

He said: “Homelessness was at the forefront of the agenda and, having seen a funding plea from the Huddersfield Mission that was run by the Examiner, we decided this was something we could get involved with and make a real difference.”