The hunt for a missing man who was seen heading off towards the moors above Huddersfield is continuing.

As temperatures plummet, police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find Bernard Gaunt from Oldham.

The 51-year-old hasn't been seen for almost two weeks.

He was reported missing on Friday, January 26 and was last seen at Yeoman Hey Reservoir at 2.30pm the following day.

It is thought he has travelled across Saddleworth Moor and may have walked along the A616 Stocksbridge bypass towards Sheffield.

Detective Inspector Ian Harratt of GMP’s Oldham borough, said: “Bernard was seen heading off alone across the Moors and we’re desperate to find him given the harsh weather over the past few days.



“Specialist teams have been out every day searching for Bernard and will continue to do all they can to find him.



“We think Bernard may have taken shelter in a hostel, so if you’ve stayed in the Saddleworth Moor area and have seen someone who matches his description, please get in touch.



“If you’re travelling around Oldham and see Bernard, call police as soon as you can. His family are worried sick and all we want is to reunite them with their beloved Bernard.”





Bernard is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build with short greying hair.



He is believed to be wearing a black coat with khaki trousers and walking boots and will be carrying a large black rucksack.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8922 or 101 quoting MP/18/0113028. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.