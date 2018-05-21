Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hotel owners have been warned after 10 failed checks by police cracking down on the sexual abuse of children.

West Yorkshire Police and Calderdale Council carried out a joint investigation at 11 hotels.

It followed a similar operation last year aimed at cracking down on the use of hotels to sexually abuse children.

With only one of the 11 responding in a correct manner the others have been told they will be named and shamed if they do not improve, said Det Chief Insp David Shaw.

He explained: “We’ve had a couple of really big child sexual exploitation (CSE) operations in Calderdale to reassure the public we’re taking positive action to deal with the issue, both with victims coming forward and arresting the perpetrators.

“In 2014/15 we delivered CSE training to hotels in Calderdale, and did taxi training.

“This led to the CSE hub leading a multi-agency test purchase operation on May 12, 2017. We had an officer in his 30s and a young girl, aged 14, trying to book into the hotels. Both were white, and we wanted to test the hotels to see if they would ring alarm bells.

“The response wasn’t as we would have wanted, so we gave feedback to the hotels.

“Ten months later, we’ve re-done it and used two Asian officers in their 30s and two 14-year-old white police cadets.

“Only one of the hotels raised a concern, so we had a meeting with hotel managers last week because that isn’t acceptable.”

There will be another operation within the next 12 months, and the hotels have been warned they must do better or risk being named and shamed.

Det Chief Insp Shaw said hotel managers had taken the message on board at their meeting last week. He said: “They all want to work with us to make sure they get it right.”

He added: “One of the issues raised was staff turnover. The hotels said ‘we’re doing training, but new people are coming in all the time who aren’t trained’. So we offered to put training on, so when we do a third operation, hopefully we have different results.”

Julie Jenkins, assistant director for children’s safeguarding at Calderdale Council , said: “We are taking this really seriously. We’ve made it clear that this is a crime.

“A lot of it came down to the confidence of the staff on reception, who are often on their own, and some of them are students who haven’t been trained. So we’ve agreed to work with them on a check-list. They don’t have to tackle someone there and then, they could let them go to their room and ring 999.

“Whoever rings will get an immediate response, but we want them to spot the signs. Just be curious and call it in if you’re suspicious.”