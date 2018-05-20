Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have compiled a list of ten of the most influential people in Huddersfield.

There are some you will have heard of - there may be a few you've heard too much of - but there are also some lesser known characters in our list.

Influence is a tricky thing to measure and we have tried to include a cross-section of people who are currently making their mark on Huddersfield in a variety different ways.

By the way, this list is only a start - we want you to tell us who you think should be included.

Dean Hoyle - Huddersfield Town Chairman

Without any doubt whatsoever Mr Hoyle is one of the most influential people in Huddersfield.

An enormously successful businessman - Dean and his wife Janet founded the Card Factory and he regularly appears near the top of Yorkshire rich list.

He is also the Chairman of the most successful incarnation of Huddersfield Town since the 1970s, taking the Terriers to the Premier League and guiding their survival in the top division this season.

Sir John Harman - chair of HD One Kirklees Ltd

Sir John is the Chair of HD One Kikrlees Ltd - the company behind the £100m regeneration project HD One. The project will see snow slope, restaurants, shops, leisure and hotel facilities built around the John Smith's Stadium, completely transforming the surrounding area.

This position is just the last in a long line of influential posts in Huddersfield held by the former leader of Kirklees Council. He is also the Chairman of Huddersfield charity One Community Fund.

Lena Headey - actress

Lena wasn't born in Huddersfield - she was born in Bermuda - but she did grow up here and gained her first experience of acting at Shelley College.

Her dad John still lives in Huddersfield and between rehearsals and shoots she's sometimes in town.

She's currently one of TV biggest stars playing the ruthless yet vulnerable Cersei Lannister on the ludicrously popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones. You may have heard of it.

Lena has also thrown her support behind the fight to save HRI, posting videos on social media in support of the campaigners.

Bob Cryan - vice-chancellor of University of Huddersfield

Professor Bob has been University of Huddersfield vice-chancellor for 10 years and in that time the former polytechnic has grown to a cohort of 22,000 students from over 120 countries.

During his stewardship the university has opened new state-of-the-art departments and buildings, increased its portfolio of courses and struck partnerships with big local and international businesses.

This winter the professor joined around 150 other fundraisers to take part in the Big Sleep Out at the John Smith's Stadium.

Gareth Davies - Managing Director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd

Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL), together with Elland-based Commercial Development Projects Ltd (CDP), are the people behind the HD One regeneration plan. The two companies signed a joint venture back in April 2017 to form HD One Kikrlees Ltd - the company that is now building the £100m project. Gareth Davies is the Managing Director of KSDL.

HD One is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

Jodie Whittaker - actress

Jodie was born and raised in Skelmanthorpe and broke new ground in the world of sci-fi television recently when she became the first ever female Doctor Who.

She has also had leading roles several prime time TV dramas including playing the part of Beth Latimer in ITV's Broadchurch.

David Wagner - Huddersfield Town head coach

If you ask some Terriers fans they will tell you this man is a living God. However even the most disinterested observer would have to admit the club's recent success has at least raised the profile of Huddersfield if not put it on the map.

Taking Town from a dwindling lower-Championship club, into the Premier League and then ensuring their survival for a second season is nothing short of remarkable.

With Dean Hoyle he has formed a strong relationship that is working for the benefit of the club and the community. Let's just hope he will still be on our list of influential people come next year.

Alan Lewis - businessman

Lewis is one of Yorkshire's richest men having amassed a fortune of around £280m.

He first made most of his money in the textile industry with brands under his ownership including upmarket coat firm Crombie.

His firm Hartley Group is one of the biggest property developers in West Yorkshire with projects such as Globe Mills, Slaithwaite, under its control.

Lin the past Lewis has been visiting professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Huddersfield and the vice-chairman of the Conservative Party.

Sir Patrick Stewart - actor

Of course he's on the list! Patrick Stewart is both a Hollywood superstar and a legend of the theatre - although now he has settled on the sunnier climes of LA.

Born in Mirfield he has recently backed the campaign to save Mirfield library and is a lifelong Huddersfield Town supporter. He is occasionally spotted at games like during the Championship play-off final win at Wembley.

In March Sir Pat popped over the pond to headline the Huddersfield literature festival.

Nick Glynne - businessman

The CEO of online electricals store Buy It Direct ended his career as a documentary maker and bought a tiny IT shop 'on a whim' for £3,000 in 2000.

He turned it into a multi-million pound business operating from sites at Trident Business Park at Deighton and in the East Midlands and selling an array of electrical and electronic products such as laptops, cameras, TVs and flying drones.