Counter terror police have arrested two men in an operation in Dewsbury.

An ongoing operation was carried out last night, with reports of many residents in the area hearing a “loud bang”. It’s thought the operation focused on a street in Savile Town.

Two men from Dewsbury, aged 52 and 21, have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Both remain in custody at this time for questioning. Two addresses are being searched in connection with the arrests.

Police want to reassure residents that the arrests were pre-planned and in response to intelligence from the North East Counter Terror Unit.

