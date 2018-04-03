Counter terror police have arrested two men in an operation in Dewsbury.
An ongoing operation was carried out last night, with reports of many residents in the area hearing a “loud bang”. It’s thought the operation focused on a street in Savile Town.
Two men from Dewsbury, aged 52 and 21, have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Both remain in custody at this time for questioning. Two addresses are being searched in connection with the arrests.
Police want to reassure residents that the arrests were pre-planned and in response to intelligence from the North East Counter Terror Unit.
Stay with us for the latest updates on this breaking story. You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Key Events
Police raid bungalow
Here are counter terror officers at a bungalow on the street - one of the two properties being searched in the Thornhill Lees/Savile Town area.
Search area widened
Police have adjusted the cordon and are widening the scene. Headfield Road is currently partially closed.
Up to ten officers searching the house
WATCH: Police officers search house in Dewsbury
Officers used explosives to gain entry
Local newshound Ash Milnes is claiming bangs heard by local residents last night were down to police using explosives to force entry:
Front door being sealed off
The door to one of the properties being searched has been forced open by police and is now being sealed off.
Claims of "seven in custody"
BBC cameraman Malik Walton is claiming there are seven people in custody in connection with this investigation, which surrounds a possible planned attack in the county.
The North East Counter Terror Unit are not commenting on this claim and have reiterated that two people have been arrested.
West Yorkshire Police Superintendent for the Kirklees Area Marianne Huison said:
“I understand our local communities will have concerns about this morning’s police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of West Yorkshire. We work very closely with our colleagues in CT Policing North East and with local partners and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to everyone in our community. Public safety is our utmost concern”
Reporter at the scene
One of the houses being searched has been cordoned off as police carry out their investigations.
Picture from the scene
Reassurance for public
Police want to thank residents in the are for patience and understanding during the raids, and have reassured the public that the arrests were in response to intelligence from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.
A statement released this morning said: “We appreciate local people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for their patience and understanding while these enquiries are carried out. We would also like to reassure them that the arrests were pre-planned and part of a proactive, intelligence-led investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East. Anyone with concerns is asked to contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.”
The spokesperson added: “These arrests are not connected to the ongoing CT investigation into malicious communications.”
Operation centred on street in Savile Town
Police have focused their operation on Headfield Road in Savile Town, Dewsbury, we can reveal.