Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tesco has announced they will axe 1,700 jobs across its stores.

The supermarket giant said it will cut the shop floor jobs in a bid to "simplify" the structure of its staff.

Tesco says the roles of people manager and compliance manager will be removed from large stores and fulfilment centres in the UK.

The role of customer experience manager, present in 226 stores, will also be removed, giving line managers more direct accountability for customer service, in line with all other Tesco stores, a spokesperson said.

The changes will affect 1,700 staff, for who Tesco said it will attempt to find alternative roles within the business "wherever possible".

Matt Davies, who heads up Tesco UK and Ireland, said: "These changes remove complexity and will deliver a simpler, more helpful experience for colleagues and customers. We recognise these are difficult changes to make but they are necessary to ensure our business remains competitive and set up for the future.

"Our priority now is to support affected colleagues through these changes in any way we can. We hope to retain as many colleagues as possible in the new roles we have created and in the vacancies we currently have available."

Tesco added that 900 new roles with broader remits will be created under the titles of people partners, learning partners and colleague relations partners.

Tesco has axed thousands of jobs in recent years as it ploughs on with a turnaround plan under chief executive Dave Lewis.

Last year it culled 1,200 jobs at its head office and said 1,100 jobs would be axed after confirming plans to shut its call centre in Cardiff.

During his time as chief executive, Mr Lewis has ordered more than 10,000 job cuts spanning head office, supermarkets and overseas operations.