If you've shopped at a Tesco Express store in the last few months you are advised to check your bank statements.

Customers have discovered that money has been taken from their debit and credit cards WEEKS after their purchased their shopping.

Tesco has admitted it has been caused by an error in the way some of its Express stores process card payments.

The fault, which is believed to have started in November according to BirminghamLive , means some credit and debit card payments were not fully processed.

Britain's largest supermarket chain, which has several stores in Huddersfield, took up to three months to process thousands of payments in its 300 Express convenience shops across the UK.

The fault has caused havoc with some customers' finances who suddenly found themselves with a hole in their wallets.

Julie told MoneySavingExpert.com : "I was both shocked and horrified to find out Tesco had taken three months to put through contactless transactions.

"These said transactions range from November 2017 through to January 2018.

"Nothing was indicated on my online statements as to pending payments and they've now presented me with these bills after nearly three months.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

"I run a tight budget and they have now told me that there are nine transactions that were not processed correctly and that they would take them all out now."

Adam, who received a letter about the issue from Tesco, added: "Taking nearly two months to send a letter out is a bit too long.

"I called them to say that I can't pay it all at once as this will take me overdrawn, only to be told that the money will come out of my bank in the next few days."

Since we've published this story a number of users have let us know they've also been affected, including Emma who said: "£129 taken out of [my account] - now got no money."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “As soon as we identified this issue, we contacted as many affected customers as possible and have now processed all incomplete transactions.

"The issue has now been resolved and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”