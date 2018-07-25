Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the weird and wonderful gifts given to police officers in West Yorkshire by appreciative members of the public.

West Yorkshire Police has published a full list of individual gifts and hospitality received between January and December last year.

There are the usual chocolates, bottles of wine, thank you cards and sweets - but also out of the ordinary gifts including an eyebrow pencil, a bunch of bananas, a Superman T-shirt and some Calvin Klein aftershave.

Some of the gifts came from victims of crime expressing ‘thanks’ to individual officers.

'A Kirklees constable received a Garnier Ultimate Blends Body Set worth £5.99.'

In Kirklees the standout gifts included a box of chocs and a bunch of bananas given to two police chiefs by the Snowden Street Mosque in Batley.

And an unnamed Kirklees inspector received a Superman T-shirt, a Parker pen and some chocolates from the office of the late Jo Cox MP.

A Kirklees constable received a Garnier Ultimate Blends Body Set worth £5.99.

In Wakefield a member of the public gifted a detective a hydrangea plant while one department got a Nivea grooming set and some chocolates.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A member of the public gave the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team a Benefit eyebrow pencil worth £16.85.

And in Bradford a police constable was given some cava wine and Maltesers by an appreciative member of the public after some stolen property was returned.

A sergeant in Calderdale was given some Calvin Klein aftershave by a Todmorden chip shop.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the gifts reflected the dedication shown by officers.

“The generosity and appreciation often shown by the public of West Yorkshire is reflective of the dedication that our officers and staff routinely demonstrate.

“There are clear policies in place, however, to ensure integrity, honesty, impartiality and transparency is continually applied.

“All gifts or hospitality received must be recorded and authorised accordingly.”