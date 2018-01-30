Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brother of a man whose disappearance has sparked a search of moorland between Huddersfield and Greater Manchester has appealed for information to help trace him.

Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of 51-year-old Bernard Gaunt, of Oldham, who went missing from his home town last Friday afternoon (Jan 26).

Officers from Greater Manchester and the force helicopter have been joined by mountain rescue teams in the hunt for Mr Gaunt.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on Saturday afternoon when a family member saw him in the area of Dovestones Reservoir between Holmfirth and Greenfield.

The missing man’s brother, Kieron Gaunt, 49, who lives at Saddleworth, said a man answering Bernard’s description had been seen later on Saturday walking along the A616 Stocksbridge bypass, which leads from Langsett on the edge of the Peak District National Park to join the M1 near Tankersley Golf Course, north of Sheffield.

Kieron said: “Why he would be heading that way I have no idea.”

He said the family wanted Bernard to get in touch to let them know he was safe, adding: “It is now two-and-a-bit days on from when he was last seen and we have no more information.”

Bernard is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short greying hair. It is believed he was wearing a green fleece jacket with beige coloured trousers and brown wooden beads around his neck. He may also be carrying a black rucksack.

Oldham police have appealed for help to trace Mr Gaunt.

In a statement, Insp Mark Lewis, said: “It’s been a number of days since Bernard was last seen and the longer he is missing, the more worried we become.”

Anyone with information about Bernard’s whereabouts is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 8922.