The case against a man accused of stealing from a group he set up to give out food and clothing to the homeless has been dropped.

But Dave Kennedy who founded Huddersfield Change Project (HCP) remains under investigation.

Mr Kennedy, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite, recruited volunteers and set up a soup kitchen in Huddersfield town centre.

Over the last three years HCP has also collected donations of cash, food, clothing and other items for distribution to people in need.

Earlier this month the Examiner reported that the 45-year-old had been charged with theft.

He was accused of stealing money to a value unknown belonging to HCP between the dates of November 1, 2015 and June 8, 2018.

Mr Kennedy was due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for the first time today to enter a plea to the charge.

However, prosecutor Andy Wills asked for the case against him to be dismissed.

He told magistrates that the CPS had withdrawn the case against Kennedy, pending further enquiries.

Mr Kennedy set up HCP in 2015 and promoted his organisation extensively through Facebook.

Earlier this month he posted on the social networking site: “”Huddersfield Change Project will no longer be running or accepting any donations.”