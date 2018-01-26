Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker has been promoted after less than a year in office.

The former headteacher has been appointed as John McDonnell’s right hand woman.

Mrs Walker, who took office in June last year after a surprise victory over incumbent Jason McCartney, is now the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Shadow Chancellor.

She said: “I am delighted to have been asked to serve as John McDonnell’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

“John is an exceptional Shadow Chancellor and it will be a privilege to serve in his team and help him hold this government to account.”

A Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) is appointed by a minister to be his or her assistant.

He or she is selected from backbench MPs as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons.

It is an unpaid job but it is useful for an MP to become a PPS to gain experience of working in government.

Mr McDonnell has been characterised as a “hard left” politician and has twice stood as a candidate to be leader of the Labour party.

He has been the Shadow Chancellor since Jeremy Corbyn won leadership of the Labour party in September 2015.