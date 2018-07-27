Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A senior detective tasked to combat gun crime has warned would-be criminals: “There is no room for firearms on the streets of Huddersfield.”

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, issued the stark warning as a man was jailed for 10 years over a shooting on Almondbury Bank.

Darcy White, 24, of Law Lane near Southowram in Halifax, was jailed this week after a shot was fired at a group of youths on February 5 this year.

White, who has just become a father, acted as a driver for the gunman who had fired the shots.

Forensic enquiries on White’s car found gunshot residue and he was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Insp Farrell said he hoped that the 10-year sentence would act as a deterrent.

“Although White didn’t fire the weapon, he was found in joint possession of a firearm with an unknown male which is a serious offence in itself.

“The courts imposed a long sentence on White for possessing a weapon and I hope this sends a strong message to anyone who is in possession of a gun to reconsider.

“White now has a long stint in prison to consider the consequences and the impact of his actions.

“There is no room for firearms on the streets of Huddersfield, or anywhere else in West Yorkshire, and we continue to extensively investigate all offences involving firearms.

“If you have any information relating to the use or possession of firearms in West Yorkshire, I would urge you to contact the Firearms Prevent Team or contact Crimestoppers.”