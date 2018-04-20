Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family centre helping to strengthen links between parents, their children and local schools is up and running in Meltham.

A building formerly occupied by Meltham Sure Start next to Meltham Moor Primary School in Birmingham Lane, now houses the Meltham Family Centre.

The centre opened its doors in January – but this week staged a special open day to introduce parents and children and the wider community to its work.

Funded by Kirklees Council and led by manager Lorraine Bateman, the centre provides services including a drop-in “stay and play” session for parents and children, space for hire and for parent-teacher meetings to be held away from school premises, training facilities and a quiet room to allow students to revise.

The centre is run as a partnership with schools across Meltham, Honley, Brockholes, Netherton, Helme and South Crosland. It also provides a base for other agencies, including a children’s health worker.

Lorraine said the centre was one of a number of community hubs being set up since the decline in Sure Start provision.

“We want to improve communication between schools and parents,” she said. “We’re also helping specific groups in the community who need support and advice as well as providing learning opportunities in subjects like English and maths.”

The centre, which is open Monday to Friday during school term time, has also run sessions for parents and youngsters to get involved together in activities such as arts and crafts, jewellery-making, cookery and bread-making.