Children showed there is a real buzz about an arts festival coming to the Holme Valley.

Youngsters from the Children’s Art School paraded around Holmfirth with their bird heads and bee wings to showcase their involvement in Holmfirth Arts Festival Carnival.

It was practice ahead of the carnival that’s taking place on Saturday, June 16, at 2pm as part of the popular arts festival.

Youngsters from The Children’s Art School in Holmfirth have been busy-bees making papier-mâché bee heads and giant pairs of birds wings out of willow and tissue paper.

Their work has been inspired by the festival’s ‘Follow the Swallow’ theme which has led to the creation of a flock of fantastical winged creatures for the parade.

Festival Director Bev Adams said: “We are really keen for families to join in, as it is one of the highlights of the weekend.

“And there’s still time to come along to one of our free workshops to help make something fabulous to wear on the day.

“It’s great that we are able to put on so much for families to get involved with this year.”

Workshops, led by Handmade Parade and The Children’s Art School, take place upstairs in Holmfirth Market Hall on Thursday June 7, 3.30pm-6pm and 7pm-9pm; Saturday, June 9, 2.30pm-5pm; Sunday, June 10, 10.30am-1pm and 2pm-4.30pm; Monday, June 11, 3.30pm-6pm; Wednesday, June 13, 3.30pm-6pm.

Throughout the festival (June 14-17) there will be a mix of free street theatre, workshops and ticketed events for all ages.

For children and families, climb on board the Flycycle with Captain Bigshot and search your imagination for the trip of a lifetime; or gasp in wonder at Madam Flea-Flea’s daring leaps on her flying trapeze in Uncle Tacko’s Flea Circus.

Don’t miss having a go on the fabulous Funky Junk, a wonderful musical sculpture made of tuned drainpipes, large wooden xylophones, metal chimes, spanners and water drums, created by musician Andy Burton and metal sculptor Mick Kirkby-Geddes.

Get close-up and personal with some deluxe and sumptuous beehives, courtesy of Artizani and Avanti Display. In each hive there is a surprising conceptual twist which challenges, charms and confounds expectations – you may find yourself looking into the vastness of space or teased by a telescopic hive soaring into the air.

On Sunday there’s free street theatre including The Crow House, a fast-paced show using a mix of circus, puppetry, music and audience participation, plus an enchanting performance for two-to-seven-year-olds performed by Topsy Turvy Theatre Company at the Civic Hall at midday.

Rounding off the Festival on Sunday evening at 6pm there is the Festival Family Closing Party with the acclaimed Hope and Socialto get everyone up on their feet for a fabulous fun packed early evening party. Family tickets £30 (or £25 if booked before June 8).

To book tickets go to the festival www.holmfirthartsfestival.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01484 225755.