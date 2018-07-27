Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver smashed into a recovery vehicle then fled, telling the owner: “They’re not getting me.”

Timothy Morgan, 44, was banned from the road for 18 months last January after being caught drink-driving.

But on October 25 a witness heard a loud bang outside his home in Royds Avenue, New Mill .

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “He left the house and saw two men running away from the vehicle which had collided with a recovery vehicle owned by him.

“Then one of the males returned to the driver’s side to retrieve something.

“That male was known to the witness – he’d known him for 25 years and he lived in the same area.

“When he asked him what he was doing he (Morgan) said: I’m off. They’re not getting me for this.”

Another member of the public also recognised Morgan and police were informed about the crash.

The air bag of the car had been deployed and Morgan was arrested as he was the registered keeper of the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop after an accident.

The case was adjourned for a report and in the meantime Morgan, of Lydgate Close in New Mill, was sentenced for a more serious matter at Leeds Crown Court

Earlier this week a judge handed him a suspended jail term for an attack in which he threatened partygoers with knives taped to a stick.

The incident happened on May 6 this year when Morgan left the party he was at and returned with three knives taped to a stick.

An earlier hearing in Huddersfield was told that some thought had gone into creating the weapon and the witnesses who saw it were afraid.

A judge sentenced him to an 18 month suspended jail term with 30 rehabilitation activities aimed at addressing his issues.

Magistrates were told that Morgan had a problem with alcohol but had dramatically reduced his intake since the offences took place.

They sentenced him to alcohol treatment for six months and banned him from driving for a year.

Morgan will have to pay £150 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.