A shoplifter accused of squirting a security guard in the face with Dettol as he tried to detain him has appeared in court again.

The alleged attack happened when Kenneth Lockley was caught stealing from Poundland in Huddersfield town centre on June 19.

The 51-year-old was witnessed by staff selecting household items from the display and then trying to leave the Victoria Lane store without paying for them.

He was escorted back inside and a security officer took him through towards the back office.

There Lockley, of Glenfield Avenue in Deighton, allegedly became violent towards him.

He was taken to the floor in a headlock and is alleged to have responded by biting the security officer in the arm.

When his colleague came to assist, Lockley allegedly took the stolen Dettol and sprayed him in the eye after using his mouth to remove the cap.

The victim was not more seriously injured because he was close to a sink and able to wash his face, a previous hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lockley has pleaded guilty to theft from a shop but denies two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court again via a prison video link and remanded further until his trial on July 30.

Magistrates told him that he will be produced at the court from custody for that hearing.