A thief took thousands of pounds from his own grandmother to fund his drug addiction.

Lee Woods stole the 89-year-old’s bank card and nearly wiped out her savings to buy heroin from his dealer.

He stole small amounts of cash over a month after guessing her pin number but was rumbled when the victim’s daughter checked her account.

But when his loyal family refused to report him to police he turned himself because he was wracked with guilt and felt that he deserved to be punished.

Woods, of Chapel Lane in Heckmondwike , pleaded guilty to theft from a person when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Between April 8 and June 8 the 41-year-old stole £2,240 from his gran’s bank account - almost all of her £2,460 savings.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court: “He came into possession of her bank card and, over 52 separate transactions, was able to withdraw small amounts of money from her bank account.

“His grandmother had not given him her pin number or permission to use it but he’s been able to guess her pin number and obtain the funds.

“When the victim’s daughter checked her bank account the offences came to light.”

Woods was challenged by his family and admitted stealing from his grandmother.

He first became addicted to heroin aged 13 and stole from her to purchase the Class A drug because he didn’t have a job or funds of his own.

Magistrates were told that Woods had 32 offences on his record but had managed to keep out of trouble for 10 years.

Erica Topham, defending, explained that her client had been able to ditch drugs after being jailed for 30 months in 2007 for an offence of burglary.

But he relapsed after his friend died from a heat attack and it hit him hard.

Mr Topham said: “He’s filled completely with guilt over what he’s done. He is absolutely gutted that he’s done this to his grandma who has cared for him for a considerable time.

“He can not believe that he’s fallen back into drugs and is desperate for help. He has been a good citizen for many years but slipped back into it because of a disaster that’s happened in his life.

“He has a family that’s completely and utterly stuck by him and didn’t want to bring the prosecution at all.

“But he said he never should have done it, went to the police station and persuaded police to go round to his grandmother’s and take a statement.”

Magistrates adjourned Woods’ sentencing until July 9 so that he can be assessed for possible drug rehabilitation.

He was banned from contacting his grandmother in the meantime.