Here is the latest round-up of crime in your area from West Yorkshire Police.

Organised by the area, we've got the details of dates, times and offences committed, from stolen cars to the theft of cash, tools and a quad bike.

Thieves have been breaking into houses and stealing jewellery, cash and electrical items.

West Yorkshire Police advises locking your doors, putting keys in a safe place, not leaving power cables on show and using timer switches to control lights.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to West Yorkshire Police via the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

These are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

Colne Valley

September 6 at noon: Suspect is carrying out building work on victim's coal house on Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite. The suspect asks to charge up tools in victim's house and then steals two rings. The victim confronts the suspect who admits taking the rings - and then returns them.

Dalton

September 3 at 4pm: Suspect enters via a front door at house on Barnby Road and steals iPad and cash from bedrooms.

September 4 at 8am: Suspect gets into sixth floor flat on Southgate and steals items from a rear bedroom.

September 8 at 9.38pm: Suspect breaks into shipping container on Aspley Business Park and steals boxes of fleece jackets, tools and tool boxes, diagnostic machines and a quad bike.

Holme Valley South

September 10 at 9.30am: Suspect cuts padlock off gates at residential property on Gate Head Lane at Hepworth and steals commercial power tools.

Golcar

September 6 at midnight: A landlady who has just taken ownership of a property from a tenant in Longwood Road at Paddock discovers that a new divan bed and a two-seater leather sofa have been stolen.



September 7 at 4pm: Suspect steals Fiat 500 from car park on Parkwood Road while the victim is away. The suspect drives it a short distance before crashing into a wall.

Kirkburton and Denby Dale

September 10 at 4.10am: Suspects tried to break into a garage business premises on Wakefield Road by using a crowbar on a hinge and lock. When this failed they smashed a window in a door - but still failed to gain entry.

Lepton

September 8 at 1.20am: Suspects snaps Euro door lock at house in The Meadows and steals keys and a handbag containing various items including car keys and bank cards. The keys are used to steal a Mercedes C43 from the driveway.

Newsome

September 8 at 10pm: Suspect steals front registration plate from a Seat Ibiza on Malvern Rise.