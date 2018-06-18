Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Deighton man stole five boxes of perfume from Boots because he was desperate for cash.

Graeme Peterson, of Warrenside, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the 53-year-old targeted the King Street branch in Huddersfield town centre on April 27.

He took five boxes of perfume valued at £111 from the shelf, but was challenged by security outside the shop and police were called.

Peterson admitted the offence and said he needed money for that particular day.

He was subject to a crown court suspended sentence at the time of the theft, magistrates heard.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd said: “Because of the suspended sentence order still in place that’s been breached as a direct consequence of this it makes eminent sense that the theft goes to the crown court.”

Magistrates committed the case for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on July 9.

Peterson was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.