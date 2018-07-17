Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Darren James Mooney, 39, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not keep in touch with his supervisor on March 15 and 29 and May 3. Also stole meat from the Co-op, Westbourne Road, Huddersfield, on April 28. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Oamer Ali, 44, of Springdale Street, Thornton Lodge. Was the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Huddersfield on August 15, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Robert Cuniffe, 27, of Town Road, Kirkheaton. Drink driving on Long Lane, Huddersfield, on May 18. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 23 months.

John Kilner, 56, of Queens Square, Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on Brighouse Road, Bradford, on March 27. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Stephen Langley, 46, of Smithy Parade, Dewsbury. Speeding on Bradford Road, Bradford, on July 23, 2016 and driving without insurance on Bradford Road, Bradford, on September 1, 2016. Also failed to produce his licence and an MOT test certificate when required to do so by a police constable and was using a mobile telephone while driving in Batley on September 1, 2016. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Daniel Jacob Turton, 29, of Frances Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Speeding on Kirkstall Road, Leeds, on March 2, 2017. Fined £115 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 21, 2018.

Cameron Smith, 38, of Church Street, Paddock. Stole eight jars of coffee worth £66.92 from Tesco Express, New Hey Road, Marsh, on February 16. Jailed for seven days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Anthony Jennings, 29, of Plantation Drive, Newsome. Drink driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance on New Laithe Hill, Newsome, on March 30. Also refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a police officer in the same place on the same date. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation induction appointments on January 31 and March 21. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage, driving while disqualified, drink driving and failing to surrender to custody. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Atilla Tauz, 51, of Valley Drive, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, on April 13. Jailed for 21 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Keith Richard Newburn, 45, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Committed assault and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Mirfield on January 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £250 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 22, 2018.

Dean Hall, 44, of Spruce Drive Mews, Netherton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Falconers Ride, Netherton, on April 10. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Rasila Akbar, 42, of Lord Street, Huddersfield. Committed assault in Huddersfield on May 16. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Abdullah Chothia, 31, of Purlwell Hall Road, Batley. Breached a non-molestation order in Harrow, London, between April 3 and 9. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Owen Duffy, 20, of Shirley Parade, Cleckheaton. Damaged a window and committed assault on Hick Lane, Batley, on February 4. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dawid Dytlow, 32, of Holly Road, Thornton Lodged. Stole glasses worth £125 on November 5, 2017, and glasses worth £149 on December 11, 2017, from Specsavers, Market Street, Huddersfield. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £274 compensation in total, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ali Hussain Sharifi, 32, of Hope Street, Dewsbury. Driving while under the influence of drugs on High Street, Dewsbury, on February 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Piotr Korsen, 41, of Rhodes Street, Liversedge. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Albion Street, Heckmondwike on May 13. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Craig Ashley Midgley, 37, of Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe. Driving while disqualified and without insurance or an MOT test certificate on Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury, on April 23. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Tamoor Javed, 24, of Howard Place, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Howard Place, Batley, on June 8. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.