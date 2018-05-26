Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen thieves peeled back the side of a van to steal a joiner’s tools ... and his photos of the damage are now going viral on social media.

They literally ripped the side off Darrell Wood’s red Ford Transit Connect van while he was parked in the Tesco supermarket in Cleckheaton.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Scholes between Brighouse and Cleckheaton, could not believe it had happened in such a public place and has appealed for witnesses to come forward and speak to the police.

He said: “Police searched CCTV but it did not pick up a number plate on a van which drove past mine and then backed up. Two people got out and within three minutes they had gone.”

The thieves stole all Darrell’s power tools from the van totalling £3,000 - some of them he had had throughout his career.

“It’s absolutely soul-destroying,” he said. “But the response on Facebook has been unbelievable and it’s had 250,000 views. It’s just gone crazy.”

The crime happened last Tuesday between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The tools include a DeWalt variable speed chop saw 216mm, 18v DeWalt SDS drill, DeWalt cordless planer, angle grinder, jigsaw and circular saw, amphour batteries with charger. All the tools are marked with Darrell’s name or initials.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.