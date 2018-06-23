Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen thieves have stolen the entire front end from a car in the Holme Valley.

Its owner, 18-year-old Wiktor Kawala, had finished his final A-level yesterday, but the celebration was soured when he woke up this morning at 7.30pm to discover the thieves had taken a large part of his Vauxhall Corsa.

They had also smashed the window on the 18-month-old car which was parked outside the family home at Wildspur Mills off Sheffield Road in New Mill.

Police have been to the scene and alerted scenes of crime experts to see if they can find any forensic evidence.

Wiktor, who has just finished his A-levels in physics, chemistry and maths at Greenhead College and now intends to study an engineering degree at University of Leeds, said: “I parked the car at 9pm last night and then woke up at 7.30am today to discover the state it was in. We have alerted the insurance company and the damage will be many hundreds if not thousands of pounds.

“The thieves have taken the bonnet, bumper, headlights and also broken the passenger window.

Anyone with information should phone West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13180304908. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.