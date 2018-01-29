Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen a rare Land Rover in a brazen raid in Huddersfield.

They broke into another car and pushed it out of the way before driving off in victim Sara Burton’s Land Rover Defender in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle has a Tracker device which was triggered when it was stolen and was traced to High Hoyland near Barnsley where the thieves stopped to search the vehicle, found the Tracker device, ripped it out and dumped it along with saddles in the back.

The silver Land Rover is worth around £25,000 and has the distinctive number plate SAZ 5210 which Sara has owned for 20 years and she believes it must have been stolen to order. She has had the Defender for five years.

Her husband Mark has a hatchback car which was parked in front of the Discovery and thieves smashed a window and pushed the car across the road and on to a neighbour’s parking area before stealing the Defender.

“We never heard a thing,” said Sara. “I’m just so glad they didn’t break in looking for the keys. But when we realised it had gone we checked the Tracker which showed it was at High Hoyland.”

Sara, a chartered accountant who works in Morley near Leeds, owns a horse and a pony and the theft means she can’t now compete in a dressage competition in Penistone this weekend as she needed the Defender to pull the horse box.

She said: “My saddles and bridles were in the back, but at least they dumped them so we were able to get them back. Apart from the theft it’s the inconvenience of it all. I’ve now had to sort out a hire car.”

Sara also needs the Defender for her part-time business embroidering horse rugs and saddle cloths.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.