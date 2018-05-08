Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen thieves have stolen trees from one of Huddersfield’s best-loved parks.

The 30 saplings had been donated to Ravensknowle Park in Moldgreen by the Woodland Trust and Huddersfield Rotary Club had paid for them to be planted around a month ago.

Ann Denham, chairman of the Friends of Tolson Museum, which is situated in the park and who is also a member of Huddersfield Rotary, said the theft was extremely “dispiriting”.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was told. My first thought was ‘why would anyone want to do that?’

“We’re not quite sure when the theft occurred - they were definitely there on Saturday morning. They were planted not far from the main road.

“It was kind of the Trust to give us them in the first place but I can’t imagine they will be so obliging again!”